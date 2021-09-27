Heading outdoors? Beware, as the UAE weather will be hazy and dusty, today. Abu Dhabi residents have been warned to be careful on the roads as dust might hinder visibility.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that dust particles suspended in the air, will reduce horizontal visibility in some parts of the country.
The NCM forecast said, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr”.
Also, NCM has predicted that there is a chance of rainfall in the eastern parts of the country.
Low-lying clouds are expected on the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of convective rainy clouds formation by afternoon Eastward, which may extend to some internal areas.
Today, the weather will be mostly hazy and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures tend to decrease over coastal areas.
Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 38 - 42°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 35-38°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 43.2°C in Al Quaa (Al Ain) at 2:45pm.
Also the relative humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent, and 60-85 per cent in the internal areas.
The NCM added that humidity will increase by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.
The sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate gradually by noon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.