Heading outdoors? Beware, as the UAE weather will be hazy and dusty, today. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the roads as dust might hinder visibility.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that dust particles suspended in the air, will reduce horizontal visibility in some parts of the country.
The NCM forecast said, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 40 km/hr”.
Also, NCM has predicted that there is a chance of rainfall in the eastern parts of the country.
Low-lying clouds are expected on the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of convective rainy clouds formation by afternoon Eastward, which may extend to some internal areas.
Today, the skies will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures tend to decrease over coastal areas.
Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 43 - 47°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 48.3°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 3:00pm.
Also the relative humidity will be moderate at 60-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 65-80 per cent, and 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.