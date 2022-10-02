Dubai: It’s a foggy morning for some UAE residents on Sunday and the weather bureau has issued alerts.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 9.00am,” today.
According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be partly cloudy at times. Some low clouds will appear by morning Eastward with a probability of some convective cloud formation and rain.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 37 and 42°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 24-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 31-37°C, and 30-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent, and 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.