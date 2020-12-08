UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the country with a chance of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.
The NCM has said that the weather across the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Northern and Eastern areas with a chance of rainfall with a drop in temperatures.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 -30°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-27°C, and 22-26°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-75 per cent.
Winds are expected to blow dust across the country during daytime. The NCM said: “Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds, strong at times over the sea especially Westward, with a speed of 20– 30 reaching 40 km/hr.”
Avoid beach trips as the sea will be rough along the UAE’s coastline.
The NCM warned: “Fresh winds with speed reach to 45 km/hr and rough Sea in Oman Sea with wave height 4 - 6 Ft offshore, until 12:00 pm Tuesday.
“Fresh Northwesterly winds to strong at times with speed reaching 50 km / hr and rough Sea with wave height 5 - 7 / 8 Ft offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf, until 4:00pm Tuesday”.