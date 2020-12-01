UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the country with a chance of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi.
The NCM has said that the weather across the country will be partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy at times over the sea, the islands and some western coastal areas which may be associated with rainfall.
The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology also warned motorists, in Abu Dhabi, of reduced visibility on the roads. “Chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility at times over some internal areas from 2am till 9.30am,” said NCM’s weather forecast.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27 -31°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-30°C, and 22-26°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Humidity will be at 75-95 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-70 per cent.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.