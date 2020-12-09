Dubai: UAE residents woke up to another cloudy day and light rain has been predicted in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of light rainfall.
Residents can expect light showers in parts of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 21 °C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 25 – 35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The relative humidity is currently at 55 per cent across the UAE.
Be careful if you are planning to head to the beach as conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough and moderately calm to rough at the Oman Sea.