Cloudy weather Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News

UAE residents to enjoy the winter sun, cool temperature and pleasant weather over the weekend. Today, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in the parts of Abu Dhabi. There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of light rainfall.

However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates. It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29-34°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14-18°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 28-33°C, and 21-25°C in the mountainous regions.

According to the NCM, here's what the weather conditions are expected to be like during the weekend over some cities.

Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-70 per cent. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.