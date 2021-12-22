Dubai: You might want to rethink your plans to hit the beach as the weather bureau has warned UAE residents about rough conditions on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy and dusty at times over some areas, especially in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.
Low clouds are expected to form northwards, in coastal areas and on Islands. So residents of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Dubai and Ajman can expect cloudy skies.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 10°C.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with partly cloudy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to be high at night and on Friday morning, reaching up to 90 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Dusty conditions are especially expected westwards such as in Abu Dhabi.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be rough.