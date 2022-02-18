Beware if you are hitting the road early morning on Friday in Al Ain or Abu Dhabi as foggy conditions were reported.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts due to fog with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which is expected to drop even further at times over some internal areas until 9.30 am today.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Gasyoura, Al Quaa in Al Ain, Mukhariz, Al Dhafra area, Abu Dhabi International Airport, Bani Yas, Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.
According to the NCM, today’s weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. Skies in Dubai and Sharjah are looking clear. Temperatures are expected to gradually increase.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 and 28°C. And, the lowest will be between 10 and 15°C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 6.3°C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 2.30am UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea conditions will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.