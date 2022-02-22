Heading to the beach? Be extra cautious as the sea will be rough with wave height reaching 8 feet offshore in the Arabian Gulf until 6pm on Tuesday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), today’s weather will be partly cloudy to fair in general, with another decrease in temperatures.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23 and 27°C. And, the lowest will be between 12 and 17°C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 11.4°C in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 5.15am UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.
We can expect some fresh to moderate Northwesterly winds, with a speed reaching 45 Km/hr.
The sea will be rough becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and rough by morning becoming moderate to slight in Oman Sea.