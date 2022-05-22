Dubai: You might want to rethink your plans if you were going to spend your Sunday at the beach, as the UAE weather bureau has issued a rough sea warning.
The sea is expected to be “rough”, especially in the west, according to a statement by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Waves with a height of 8 feet are expected to form offshore. Such conditions are expected till around 6pm.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking dusty.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility. Dusty conditions are expected in Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust will hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C.
Dubai is currently at 38°C with mostly sunny skies.