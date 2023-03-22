Dubai: You might want to rethink your plans to visit the beach as the weather bureau has warned UAE residents about rough conditions at sea on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the sea will be rough due to winds that are expected to repeatedly blow. Waves with a height of 6 feet are expected to form offshore.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
Skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times. There is a chance of light rainfall especially over some northern areas such as Ras Al Khaimah.
Temperatures are expected to significantly decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in the 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 13°C.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.