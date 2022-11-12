Dubai: Be careful if you are heading out early morning this weekend as foggy conditions prevailed across the UAE on Saturday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), foggy conditions are expected to continue until 9:30am.
For the rest of the day, skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy with clouds in the eastern region such as Fujairah and rainfall in the afternoon.
The NCM issued red and yellow alert in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah due to the mist formation and reduced visibility on the roads.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to drive carefully and speed limits were temporarily reduced in some parts of the Emirate.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation in coastal and internal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 36°C. Dubai is currently at 26°C with foggy skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.