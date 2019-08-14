File photo: The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 38- 46°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 30 – 33 °C throughout the emirates. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: It’s going to be a partly cloudy and hot Wednesday, with temperatures reaching up to 46 °C.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be partly cloudy, especially in the eastern, such as Fujairah, areas of the UAE.

Yesterday, some parts of the UAE received rainfall.

Temperatures are also expected to slightly increase throughout the UAE.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 38- 46°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 30 – 33 °C throughout the emirates.

Umm Al Quwain is expected to be the warmest out of the emirates. If you are planning to go outdoors during the day, take necessary precautions.

Carry an umbrella to protect yourself from direct sunlight, stay hydrated and avoid wearing heavy clothing.

Similar temperatures and weather conditions are expected until the end of the week.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.