Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny skies in general and cloudy conditions in some parts of the country with a chance of showers on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear and partly cloudy with a probability of convective cloud formation by afternoon and rain over some eastern and southern areas such as parts of Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 45°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 22°C. Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
The sea will be moderately calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.