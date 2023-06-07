Dubai: UAE residents can expect warm temperatures with sunny and dusty skies on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times eastwards, such as in Fujairah.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and on Thursday morning over some coastal areas.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 46°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 20°C. Dubai is currently at 29°C with mostly sunny skies.
The sea will be moderately calm in the Oman Sea and Arabian Gulf.