Dubai: UAE residents woke up to pleasant temperatures and sunny skies on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation in coastal and internal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 33°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 12°C. Dubai is currently at 22°C with partly cloudy skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.