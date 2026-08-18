Moderate to heavy showers hit parts of UAE as seasonal change approaches
Dubai: Moderate to heavy summer rain swept parts of the UAE, including Dubai, on Tuesday, bringing gusty winds and cooler conditions amid intense August heat, just days before the Suhail star rises on August 24, traditionally marking the start of a gradual decline in temperatures
Scattered showers associated with summer convective clouds, locally known as Al Rawaih, affected several areas, including Margham, an inland desert area of Dubai, as well as parts of Al Ain and the country’s central and eastern regions.
The rain, associated with summer convective clouds locally known as Al Rawaih, was accompanied in some areas by strong downdrafts and a drop in temperatures, providing temporary relief from the intense August heat.
Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology had forecast convective cloud development over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall and winds capable of stirring up dust.
The unsettled weather comes as the UAE approaches one of the most closely watched seasonal markers in the traditional Arabian calendar, the appearance of Suhail, or Canopus.
Suhail is expected to become visible before dawn on August 24. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said temperatures typically begin a gradual decline after August 20, although hot and humid conditions generally continue through September.
For generations, Suhail’s appearance has been associated with the gradual retreat of the most intense summer heat, cooler nights and the transition towards milder conditions.