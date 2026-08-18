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Summer rain sweeps parts of UAE amid intense heat, days before Suhail sighting

Moderate to heavy showers hit parts of UAE as seasonal change approaches

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Scattered showers associated with summer convective clouds, locally known as Al Rawaih, affected several areas, including Margham, an inland desert area of Dubai, as well as parts of Al Ain and the country’s central and eastern regions.
Scattered showers associated with summer convective clouds, locally known as Al Rawaih, affected several areas, including Margham, an inland desert area of Dubai, as well as parts of Al Ain and the country’s central and eastern regions.
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Dubai: Moderate to heavy summer rain swept parts of the UAE, including Dubai, on Tuesday, bringing gusty winds and cooler conditions amid intense August heat, just days before the Suhail star rises on August 24, traditionally marking the start of a gradual decline in temperatures

Scattered showers associated with summer convective clouds, locally known as Al Rawaih, affected several areas, including Margham, an inland desert area of Dubai, as well as parts of Al Ain and the country’s central and eastern regions.

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The rain, associated with summer convective clouds locally known as Al Rawaih, was accompanied in some areas by strong downdrafts and a drop in temperatures, providing temporary relief from the intense August heat.

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology had forecast convective cloud development over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall and winds capable of stirring up dust.

The unsettled weather comes as the UAE approaches one of the most closely watched seasonal markers in the traditional Arabian calendar, the appearance of Suhail, or Canopus.

Suhail is expected to become visible before dawn on August 24. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said temperatures typically begin a gradual decline after August 20, although hot and humid conditions generally continue through September.

For generations, Suhail’s appearance has been associated with the gradual retreat of the most intense summer heat, cooler nights and the transition towards milder conditions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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