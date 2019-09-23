Due to the high humidity, fog is expected to return at night and early morning Tuesday

Fog in Dubai [File image] Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Fog hit parts of the UAE, especially in Sharjah and Dubai, early morning today and it is expected to return at early hours of Tuesday.

The National Center of Meteorology issued yellow and red alerts in the early hours of the day for drivers, due to mist and fog formation, particularly around Sharjah Airport area and Al Minhad area in Dubai.

The weather bureau has issued the alerts until 8am today.

It is best to be extremely careful while driving in such conditions or avoid getting on the road until the fog clears up.

Today, the relative humidity is expected to hit up to 90 per cent in some regions of the UAE.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy, especially in eastern and southern regions.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16-28km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 35- 41°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 26 – 29°C throughout the emirates.