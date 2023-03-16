Dubai: If you are planning to head to the beach on Thursday, be careful as the sea is expected to be rough due to strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over western and eastern areas such as Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, especially over the sea at night and Friday morning, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderately calm, increasingly becoming rough as Friday morning approaches in the Arabian Gulf and moderately calm in general in the Oman Sea, it might get rough at times by the evening.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 36°C. Dubai is currently at 27°C with partly cloudy skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Friday morning in coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain.