Rough sea alert issued in UAE, strong winds to blow dust across the country

Dubai: If you are planning to head to the beach on Wednesday evening, be careful as the sea is expected to be rough due to strong winds. A strong front of northwesterly winds, sustained at 50 km/h, will persist in the Arabian Gulf, leading to very rough to rough sea conditions. Offshore, wave heights are anticipated to reach up to 9 feet, making navigation and maritime activities hazardous. Marine operators should exercise caution and stay updated on weather conditions, as these turbulent conditions are expected to last until 2pm on Thursday, September 25. It is advisable to avoid venturing out into open waters during this period to ensure safety.