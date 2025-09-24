Rough sea alert issued in UAE, strong winds to blow dust across the country

Minimum temperatures in Ras Al Khaimah dropped to 21°C
Dubai: If you are planning to head to the beach on Wednesday evening, be careful as the sea is expected to be rough due to strong winds. A strong front of northwesterly winds, sustained at 50 km/h, will persist in the Arabian Gulf, leading to very rough to rough sea conditions. Offshore, wave heights are anticipated to reach up to 9 feet, making navigation and maritime activities hazardous. Marine operators should exercise caution and stay updated on weather conditions, as these turbulent conditions are expected to last until 2pm on Thursday, September 25. It is advisable to avoid venturing out into open waters during this period to ensure safety.
According to the latest National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be dusty and partly cloudy at times especially eastward and northward during daytime. The NCM issued yellow and amber alerts due to the dusty conditions.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, particularly over the sea, on Monday morning, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h and occasionally reaching up to 50 km/h. These winds will likely carry dust and sand into the air, especially over the sea, which may reduce horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s, with maximum temperatures hitting 37°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 23°C.
