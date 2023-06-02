Dubai: If you plan to visit the beach as the weekend begins on Friday, be careful because there is a rough sea alert out.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny in general and dusty and partly cloudy at times.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderately calm in the Oman Sea and rough in the Arabian Gulf. The NCM has issued an alert due to the conditions at sea.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 70 per cent.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 42°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 23°C. Dubai is currently at 27°C with mostly sunny skies.