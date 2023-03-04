Dubai: It’s a foggy start to the weekend for UAE residents as mist was reported over most parts of the country on Saturday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), foggy conditions are expected to continue until 9am.
Fog was reported in parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain. The NCM issued a yellow and red alerts due to the mist formation and reduced visibility on the roads.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to drive carefully and speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate.
For the rest of the day, skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy at times. Convective clouds are expected to form with a chance of rainfall especially over some eastern areas such as Fujairah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 95 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation in coastal and internal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 33°C. Dubai is currently at 24°C with partly cloudy skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.