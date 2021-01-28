Dubai: Are you hitting the road early today? Be careful as an alert has been issued due to fog formation across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), foggy conditions have returned to the UAE, especially over coastal and internal areas. The NCM has issued yellow and red alerts to warn residents of the low visibility on the roads.
This morning it was foggy around Al Ruwais and Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, and Al Maktoum International Airport and Al Minhad area in Dubai.
Today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Friday, with a probability of mist formation over some western areas, like in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The relative humidity is currently at 90 per cent across the UAE.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 18 °C with sunny skies.
The winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and moderately calm in Oman sea.