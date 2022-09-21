Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and rainfall in some parts of the country on Wednesday.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastwards and southwards by afternoon, such as in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning over some coastal areas.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.