It is raining in parts of Abu Dhabi. The National Center of Meteorology recorded scattered rainfall over the Al Dhafra region in the emirate on Wednesday afternoon.
In a weather update, the NCM warned that rainy clouds over some western and internal areas, embeded with some convective clouds and fresh winds will cause blowing dust and sand till 6pm on Wednesday.
More light rainfall is expected in Dalma, Al Sila, Ruwais, Abu Al Abayed, and other internal areas of Abu Dhabi, today.
Earlier this week, NCM told Gulf News that their team was on standby to dispatch cloudseeding flights if rain bearing clouds were monitored over the country. Cloud seeding is done to enhance rainfall in the region.
The NCM added that temperature will see a decrease today.
According to a tweet by the weather bureau, the lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 10.7°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 6:30am.
The sea is moderate rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderately rough in Oman sea.