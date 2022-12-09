Dubai: Scattered rainfall hit parts of the UAE on Friday afternoon. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), light to moderate rainfall was reoported in Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Fujairah.
At around 2.30pm, the NCM issued yellow and orange weather alerts indicating convective clouds over the eastern parts of the country.
The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which are formed due to an increase in the surface temperature. They rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another. Sometimes these clouds are formed outside the UAE, but move over the country depending on wind direction and other factors.
The NCM monitors these clouds as they move over the UAE and dispatches cloud seeding flights if they are rain-bearing clouds, in order to maximise rainfall over the country.
Cloudy weather is expected till 8pm tonight in these areas, according to the NCM.
Explaining the weather situation, the NCM said: "The country is affected by a surface low pressure system extending from the South East accompanied with humid Southeasterly and Northeasterly winds, with an extension of an upper air low pressure system from the west accompanied with cold air mass."
More rain expected on Saturday
A rainy and cloudy weekend is expected tomorrow, December 10, in other parts of the country as well, the NCM added.
According to the NCM forecast: "Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of some convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over some coastal, northern and eastern areas."
Another dip in temperatures will be seen across the country.
Moderate winds will cause blowing dust at times and the sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf. Sea conditions in the Oman sea will be relatively calm, according to the NCM.