Dubai: UAE residents can expect a cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern areas, such as Fujairah, with a chance of rainfall in the afternoon.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Friday morning over coastal and internal areas.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with partly cloudy skies.
The sea is expected to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.