There’s going to be a slight dip in temperatures today, making the weather very feasible for outdoor activities.
The weather, in general, is expected to be "rather dusty during daytimes and partly cloudy at times.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Northwesterly winds are expected to blow dust and sand that will cause poor visibility over some areas at a speed of 15 –35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times, especially during the day.
Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 25 and 29°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 10-15°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-26°C, and 11-22°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 60-85 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.