Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies with light showers at night in some parts of the country on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy and cloudy at times especially southwards, such as in parts of Abu Dhabi, with a probability of light rainfall by night.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation in coastal northern areas, such as Ras Al Khaimah.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 35°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 14°C. Dubai is currently at 22°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.