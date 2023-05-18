Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy with dusty skies and rainfall in some parts of the country on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the western areas with a chance of light rainfall.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 20– 30, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37-41°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 17-22°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-37°C, and 27-32°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 70-95 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 65-85 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.