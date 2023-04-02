UAE residents to enjoy pleasant weather today across the emirates. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in the parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of light rainfall.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 35, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25-30°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 12-17°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-27°C, and 12-20°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
Be careful if you are planning to head to the beach as conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough and rough to very rough at the Oman Sea.