Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and rainfall in some parts of the country on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of moderate rainfall.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 20– 30, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 31-35°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 16-21°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-29°C, and 20-25°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 65-85 per cent.
The sea will be moderate to slight and rough Northward in the Arabian Gulf and rough, becoming moderate to slight by night in Oman Sea.