Dubai: With the cool weather and morning temperatures around 17°C in Dubai, it’s going to be a pleasant end to the week for UAE residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents will see mostly partly cloudy skies across the country.
The NCM, in its daily forecast said: "Low clouds will appear with a probability of light rainfall over some western coastal areas, and islands."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23-27°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 04-09°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-23°C, and 09-14°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
If you are planning to head to the beach on Satuday, be careful as rough seas are expected.
According to the NCM, the sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.