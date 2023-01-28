UAE residents to enjoy the cool temperature and pleasant weather today across the emirates. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain. There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of moderate rainfall.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 35, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 20-24°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 2-7°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 18-22°C, and 8-13°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing mist formation.
Be careful if you are planning to head to the beach as conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough and slight to moderate at the Oman Sea.