Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and rainfall in some parts of the country on Tuesday. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported light rain in parts of Abu Dhabi.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of moderate rainfall.
The NCM also issued yellow weather alerts, warning about the formation of convective clouds.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 31-36°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 12-16°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-35°C, and 21-26°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.