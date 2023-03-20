Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and rainfall in some parts of the country on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall was reported yesterday night in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of moderate rainfall.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 28-34°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13-18°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-30°C, and 16-23°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 70-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-55 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.