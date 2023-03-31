Dubai: Fog covered parts of Abu Dhabi today. The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow and red weather alert, warning motorists that horizontal visibility over some UAE roads could be affected due to fog.
According to the alert, foggy conditions are expected till 8:30am.
In general, warm weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. However, the eastern coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas by night, with an increase in temperatures."
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 28-34°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-15°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-30°C, and 19-24°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be slight becoming moderate and may become rough at times by Saturday morning westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.