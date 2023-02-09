Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy weather on Thursday morning. Dense fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. Motorists have been urged to drive with caution today.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas till 8.30am,” today.
According to the UAE’s weather bureau, today’s skies will be partly cloudy and dusty at times as strong winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow into the atmosphere.
Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 20– 30km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Today, temperatures tend to decrease slightly during daytime, it will be cold at night especially over internal areas and mountains, NCM said.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 21 and 26°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 11-16°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 19-24°C, and 14-19°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE, ranging between 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
If you are planning to head to the beach, be careful as condition on the Arabian Sea is very rough.