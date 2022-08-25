Dubai: Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy or hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However, some parts of the country will see cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall.
The NCM said: “The weather, in general, will be partly cloudy to cloudy, especially over the Southern areas extending to some internal areas, with some rainy convective clouds formation.”
Also, a warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 40 km/hr.” Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
There is a gradual decrease in the temperatures. The country's maximum temperature is between 43 and 46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be 24-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-45°C, and 31-36°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 30-55 per cent and 60-80 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate, maybe rough at times by Friday early morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.