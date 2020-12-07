Dubai: It’s time to get your umbrellas along if you are heading out as residents across the UAE woke up to cloudy and rainy conditions.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the sea, the islands, coasts and some northern and eastern areas, with rainfall, and a significant drop in temperatures.
Today morning it rained in Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.
The NCM has issued a yellow alert for UAE residents due to the formation of convective clouds associated with rainfall in parts of the country. Such conditions are expected to last till 12pm.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 25 °C with partly cloudy skies.
Strong winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough and moderately calm to rough at the Oman Sea.
The NCM has issued a yellow alert due to the rough seas.
The relative humidity is currently at 66 per cent across the UAE.