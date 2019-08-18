NCM has confirmed that relative humidity will be also high tonight and tomorrow morning

Dubai: It will be a partly cloudy but warm day in the UAE today. The national weather bureau has indicated that mercury is expected to hit highs close to 43°C in most parts of the country.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that while it will be mostly sunny across the country, it will be "partly cloudy" in Al Ain and other parts of Abu Dhabi by afternoon.

Like yesterday, these areas will see convective cloud cover which can be associated with rain.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 18-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h in internal areas. Freshening throughout the day, these winds will cause "blowing dust".

In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 29-33 °C with highs expected to reach 44-47°C. Mercury will rise to 43°C in Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain and Ajman, 42°C in Ras Al Khaimah, and 38°C in Fujairah. Abu Dhabi is expected to hit highs of 44°C - 45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40- 44°C.

The NCM has confirmed that relative humidity will be also high tonight and tomorrow morning, with a probability of mist formation.

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 90 per cent in coastal areas, 85 per cent in the internal areas and 80 per cent in the mountainous regions.