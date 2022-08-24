Dubai: It's a hot and humid Wednesday for UAE residents but the end of the summer heat is close according to the weather bureau.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE on Wednesday are looking sunny to partly cloudy, with some clouds associated with rain over the eastern and southern regions by the afternoon, such as in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation westwards, in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures are expected to be hot. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C. Dubai is currently at 40°C with mostly sunny skies.
A gradual decrease of temperatures is expected in the coming weeks, an NCM expert earlier told Gulf News. "The temperatures are gradually decreasing, even though it's hardly noticeable, as we are close to the end of summer season in the UAE," he said.
Earlier, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said in a tweet that the Suhail star would be seen on August 24. The sighting marks a shift in weather in the Arabian Peninsula.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.