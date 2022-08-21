Dubai: It's raining in some parts of the UAE. The National Meteorology Centre on Sunday reported heavy rainfall in Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and over Al Watan Street in Hatta, an exclave of Dubai, in the Hajar Mountains.

Videos of the NCM on social media showed heavy showers over Al Watan street, causing nearby valleys to flood.

But, why is there hail and heavy rainfall in some areas, when temperatures across the country are still high? We spoke to an NCM meteorologist to find out.

The NCM official told Gulf News: "This is a normal phenomena. When the temperatures are too high, it creates convective clouds and there is a decrease in temperatures in the areas where the clouds are formed. If the convective clouds hold too much moisture, and the droplets are too big, they tend to fall as hail without getting a chance to melt."

"As more rain is epected this week, there might be some chance of more hail," he added.

People have been asked to avoid wadis prone to flooding. The NCM also warned of rainy convective clouds over the eastern and southern parts of the country this week, with a chance of rainfall.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, strong at times, may cause dust and sand to blow, especially in the areas where it is cloudy.

The NCM has confirmed that cloud seeding flights will be conducted as and when convective clouds bearing rain are monitored by the weather bureau, to maximise rainfall over the country.

Rainfall of different intensities is expected till Wednesday, in the eastern and southern regions. The NCM said that rain will decrease by Thursday.

Temperatures across the country remained high. Highest temperature recorded over the country today is 48°C in the Al Dhafrah region.