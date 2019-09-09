High humidity leads to fog and mist formation, drivers need to be extremely careful or avoid driving until the fog clears up. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The relative humidity is expected to hit up to 90 per cent in some regions of the UAE such as Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, Monday night is expected to be humid and such conditions will continue until Tuesday morning, especially in northern parts of the UAE.

Such conditions are expected to return every night of the week and early mornings until Friday.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be looking partly cloudy and hazy at times. Clouds are especially expected to appear in the afternoon with a slight decrease in temperature.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20-35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 37- 39°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 27 – 31 °C throughout the emirates.