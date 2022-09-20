Dubai: UAE residents experienced heavy rain and hail on Tuesday in some areas of the country.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts due to cloudy conditions, rainfall and hail in parts of Sharjah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Cloud activity increased in the afternoon and heavy showers were reported. The NCM also warned of strong winds blowing along with the increased cloud activity.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers. The rain and cloudy conditions are expected until 9 pm until skies are expected to gradually clear up.
Cloudy conditions are expected to return in the afternoons throughout the week, especially over eastern and internal areas such as Fujairah and Al Ain. Rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday this week.