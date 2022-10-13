Dubai: It’s a foggy start to the day for some UAE residents and the weather bureau issued alerts due to the mist.
Fog engulfed parts of Abu Dhabi such as Al Dhafra and Al Ruwais area and drivers were cautioned to drive carefully. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and red alerts due to the mist.
According to the NCM, skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the day.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Friday morning over coastal and internal areas.
Dubai is currently at 24°C with mostly sunny skies.
The sea is expected to be relatively calm.