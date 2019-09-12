Humidity levels will be very high and are forecast to reach 90 per cent

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Partly cloudy weather conditions have been predicted in the UAE along with warm temperatures today.

The national weather bureau has indicated that mercury is expected to hit highs close to 40-44°C in most parts of the country.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that it will be "humid by night and Friday morning".

Humidity levels will be very high and are forecast to reach 90 per cent in both coastal areas and internal areas and 60 per cent in the mountainous regions. Humid weather conditions will also create a possibility of mist formation at night and in the early morning hours tomorrow.

Fog and mist were reported today early morning in parts of Abu Dhabi.

NCM also said that it will be mostly sunny across the country, and "partly cloudy". However, no rain is predicted as of now in the country.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h in internal areas.

In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 25-29 °C with highs expected to reach 39-45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C and 32-37°C in mountainous areas.