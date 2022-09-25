Fog reduced speed limits in Abu Dhabi
Screengrab from an awareness video posted by Abu Dhabi Police on its social media accounts. Image Credit: Facebook/Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has urges the motorists to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.

In its latest weather update, the NCM said that horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 00:00 until 09:00 Monday, September 26, 2022. 

Authorities have also warned motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog.

Follow these safety rules for driving in fog: 

> For a safe and comfortable drive during foggy weather conditions, stay to the right side of your lane to stay clear from vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

> When driving in the fog, keep an eye on your speed and ensure you have your fog lights on.

> Use your vehicle signals when necessary to warn vehicles coming from behind.

> Do not drive in the fog with your high beam lights as it reduces the visibility, instead drive with your fog lights on.

> If it is foggy outside and you have to stop your car, park it on the side of the road away from passing cars and ensure to turn your hazard lights on.

> Relieve pressure on the accelerator and use the brakes if necessary.