Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has urges the motorists to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.
In its latest weather update, the NCM said that horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 00:00 until 09:00 Monday, September 26, 2022.
Authorities have also warned motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog.
Follow these safety rules for driving in fog:
> For a safe and comfortable drive during foggy weather conditions, stay to the right side of your lane to stay clear from vehicles coming from the opposite direction.
> When driving in the fog, keep an eye on your speed and ensure you have your fog lights on.
> Use your vehicle signals when necessary to warn vehicles coming from behind.
> Do not drive in the fog with your high beam lights as it reduces the visibility, instead drive with your fog lights on.
> If it is foggy outside and you have to stop your car, park it on the side of the road away from passing cars and ensure to turn your hazard lights on.
> Relieve pressure on the accelerator and use the brakes if necessary.