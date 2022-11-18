Dubai: If you are a resident of Abu Dhabi and planning to head out early in the morning on Friday, be careful as a fog alert is out.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), fog and mist formation was reported in the northwest of the UAE such as in Abu Dhabi’s Dhafra region. The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the fog, which is expected to last till 9am.
As for the rest of the day, skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 95 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Saturday morning over internal areas and coastal area with a return of foggy conditions.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with sunny skies.
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.